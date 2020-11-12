Naval Academy restricts liberty as coronavirus cases rise in Anne Arundel, Maryland

Naval Academy leadership has restricted liberty for midshipmen following a rise in coronavirus cases.
Midshipmen will not have town or weekend liberty this week, but will have yard liberty, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Maryland, as well as much of the United States. On Thursday, the state added another 1,477 case, bringing the total number of people to have tested positive to 159,900.
In Anne Arundel County, 13,595 residents have tested positive for the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
In addition to restricting liberty, the Naval Academy is reverting back to all online classes. Group physical training, intramural and club sports, out-of-season sports and any sports that cannot where athletes cannot be tested three times a week or practice in a socially distanced fashion were halted.
In-person extracurriculars were also stopped, according to the letter.
The academy is asking that visitors, including parents, sponsors and friends with authorized access, do not come to the academy this week.
“I am hopeful that these increased measures will enable us to allow midshipmen some much needed time off to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with local family and friends, while ensuring we can safely execute the remainder of the semester amidst the COVID-19,” Buck said in his letter.
Buck will have an update next week, according to the letter.