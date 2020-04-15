Capital Gazette shooting case among high-profile murder trials to be delayed by coronavirus

A new trial date has not been established for Ramos, whose case is not the longest running to be pushed back. The Maryland Court of Special Appeals in 2018 overturned the conviction of and ordered a new trial for William Lloyd McDonald, 39, who’d been found guilty of murder for the 2006 fatal shooting of an off-duty federal police officer in Odenton. His new trial was slated for May but has been bumped to next January.