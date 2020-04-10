A new coronavirus resource for immigrant families in Anne Arundel, Baltimore: Esperanza Center

The only English you have to know to effectively use the Esperanza Center’s confidential coronavirus hotline is how to ask for help and specify the language you are most comfortable speaking in.
Catholic Charities’ Esperanza Center — a Baltimore-based immigrant resource organization — has opened a language line system through Maryland Legal Aid that allows a translator to join the call within minutes, said Giuliana Valencia-Banks, outreach coordinator. The rest of the services, including information, guidance on symptoms and testing referrals can be done in a resident’s native language.
It’s an effort to support immigrants from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City who are uninsured or lack a primary care provider and help residents understand if and when to seek medical care. Esperanza Center staff — all of whom are bilingual in English and Spanish — take the hotline calls, screen for symptoms, and then connect the client with a clinician if needed.
The multilingual hotline was announced the same day Gov. Larry Hogan shared information about which racial and ethnic groups are suffering the most from the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened nearly 7,000 across the state — including 554 in Anne Arundel County — and killed 171. The preliminary data showed that black Marylanders are suffering disproportionately from the virus.
The hotline has served 48 residents in the last 10 days. Valencia-Banks said so far, eight were referred for testing, and three tested positive.
The services, which are confidential, can be provided in any language thanks to the technology, which the center has previously used to translate Swahili, French, Arabic and native Salvadoran and Guatemalan languages. The Esperanza Center’s services reach beyond the Latino community, Valencia-Banks said. In 2019, the organization served residents from more than 150 different countries.
“Asking for help under normal circumstances is already difficult — there’s so much mistrust of the system,” Valencia-Banks said. “There’s the fear that accessing any resource or federally funded program is going to trigger deportation, or that seeking help is going to bring ICE.”
“Regardless of being an immigrant or not, we’re all struggling. This is something that is impacting all Marylanders, but at Catholic Charities and the Esperanza Center, we knew this would impact the immigrant community in a much more severe way,” Valencia-Banks said. “We didn't want them to feel overwhelmed even more by not being able to access services in their native languages.”
Helping uninsured residents understand their symptoms and know when it is appropriate to seek care will hopefully prevent unnecessary trips to the emergency room, which can result in large expenses for families, the organization said in a statement. They also said it will hopefully help residents from unnecessarily contributing the stress healthcare systems are under due to the virus.
It is funded through a grant from the Baltimore Community Center, which aims to expand the reach of services and reduce emergency room visits, according to a news release. The hotline is only available to Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City residents because when the center’s clinicians order testing for clients, it takes place either at Johns Hopkins Hospital or Bayview Medical Center, both in Baltimore.
Valencia-Banks said that this distance would not be feasible for residents of other counties to travel to be tested, nor is the Esperanza Center capable of staffing the hotline to adequately serve the entire state. It is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All the other services offered by the Esperanza Center are available to residents of any Maryland county, she said. Though social distancing measures have required all in-person services to cease, legal services, English classes, and other immigrant support services are still available virtually.
Esperanza Center multilingual coronavirus hotline: 667-600-2314.