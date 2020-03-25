Court closures due to coronavirus cause postponement of Capital Gazette motions hearing

A motions hearing scheduled for Wednesday in the Capital Gazette shooting case was rescheduled to April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A ruling in March, which determined that the defense in the Capital Gazette case can get records pertaining to prosecution’s psychiatrist’s jail visit, set the stage for a set of consequential pre-trial hearings that were scheduled to begin with Wednesday’s and several other dates in April. Wednesday’s hearing will now be during the same time period the other motions hearings were scheduled, April 15 to 17.
The hearings lead up to the sanity trial of the man who gunned down Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters in 2018.
The defense was expected to argue that the prosecution’s psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Saathoff should not be allowed to testify because he violated a host of defendant Jarrod Ramos’ constitutional rights when he interviewed jail staffers and searched his cell.
Leitess has rejected the notion that a search occurred — she wrote Saathoff merely peered through the window to his Ramos’ vacant cell — or that the statements made by Ramos to detention center employees and relayed to Saathoff were self incriminating.
Reporter Alex Mann contributed to this story.