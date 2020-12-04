Michael’s Eighth Avenue, home to the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame annual banquet, closing after 30 years

Michael’s, the event venue home to 30 years of weddings like Roman’s, announced it’s closing up the hall and gardens on Grayburn Drive in Glen Burnie. Locally known for its swanky event hall and lush gardens, the venue has been the backdrop of fundraising galas, family parties and political functions, notably Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s victory rally in 2018. It is well-known in the sports world as the home of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame annual banquet.