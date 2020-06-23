MGM National Harbor resumes gambling Monday, last of Maryland casinos to announce reopening

Gamblers and hotel guests can once again visit MGM National Harbor starting Monday, as part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s phase two of recovery, the company announced Tuesday.
There won’t be any poker and the number of gamblers allowed in will be limited, but the casino will be the last of Maryland’s six casinos to reopen as the state eases back on restrictions put in place after coronavirus first hit in March.
It is one of the three largest of the state’s casinos. Live! Casino and Hotel in Anne Arundel County opened with limited offerings on Friday, and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is set to open Sunday.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back for some much-needed entertainment,” Jorge Perez, MGM Resorts regional portfolio president and president of MGM National Harbor said in a statement announcing details of the plan.
With Maryland’s six casinos closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 virus, total gaming revenues are down by nearly $372.5 million compared to last year, state officials said earlier this month. Each casino has developed its own plan for reopening.
The three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs Casino near Ocean City, Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Rocky Gap Casino near Cumberland, reopened on Friday.
Prince George’s County was among the most severely affected of Maryland’s counties by the coronavirus. It entered into a limited phase two of the state reopening plan on June 15. There have been 18,080 confirmed cases in the county — 481 of them in Bowie — and 637 deaths with another 24 suspected. The number of new cases last week was down 21 percent, according to the county health department.
MGM Resorts plans to further open other venues in the coming weeks in line with its “Seven-Point Safety Plan” to “mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases,” the company said in a statement.
Casinos are indoor and high-touch environments. Resorts that include casinos are required to implement numerous health protocols to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, including changing the physical casino layout to decrease volume, putting up barriers between seats and adding sanitation stations.
Live! Casino reopened to members only Friday and required gamblers to wear face masks and be cased in plexiglass fortresses for table games. Nonmembers will be welcomed back Monday.
At MGM National Harobor in Oxon Hill, employees and will be screened with temperature checks and both guests and employees are required to wear masks in public areas. MGM resorts will provide free masks for individuals who need one. Guests will also have their temperature checks upon entering casino floors and at the hotel front desk.
MGM is implementing a distancing policy with floor signs reminding people to keep six feet apart. Plexiglass barriers are installed in areas where distancing is difficult, like card tables. Handwashing stations will also be installed on casino floors.
During its first phase of reopening, poker is not permitted and every other slot machine will be disabled to create space between machines.
An “electrostatic sprayer” will disperse disinfectant in large public spaces throughout the 160,000-square-food casino and hotel rooms and public lounges will be cleaned more frequently.
When dining at a restaurant at MGM National Harbor, patrons can view digital menus on their smart phones and will receive text notifications when a table is available to minimize groups crowding together while waiting to be seated.
Hotel guests can also check in with the MGM Resort App to avoid face-to-face interaction and contact with other guests in the lobby.
If a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting an MGM property, the company said it has an “internal team and processes” to respond, including reporting the case to the local health department and assisting with contact tracing effort to track the positive case.
The company asks, if a guest tests positive, that they alert MGM through a special email address covid19@mgmresorts.com.