National Cemeteries open for visitation, but coronavirus digitizes most Memorial Day events

Even though parts of Maryland are reopening slowly amid the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day will mostly be a digital experience as events and shows are broadcast on the internet.
Here is a look at a variety of online events taking place this weekend:
Public events typically associated with Memorial Day at national cemeteries, including group placement of flags at gravesites, will not take place. However, all veterans affairs national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk for public visitation.
“This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances,” said Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie in a press release. “While the department can’t hold large public ceremonies, VA will still honor Veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”
“We are paying tributes to veterans that have given their all in recognition to Memorial day," said Pete Smith, Military and Veterans Affairs Liaison for Anne Arundel.
The Baltimore National Cemetery Facebook shared a Memorial Day message on YouTube from Under Secretary of Memorial Affairs. Randy C. Reeves. Reeves’ video can be watched on the YouTube page or at www.capitalgazette.com.
All five state veteran cemeteries will be open on Memorial Day for visiting between 8:00 a.m.- 4:45 p.m. Administrative buildings, restrooms, and shelters are closed. They ask visitors to please follow social distancing guidelines and to wear protective masks.
As an alternative to in-person ceremonies, the state’s veterans affairs department has produced a 10-minute video that will go live on Memorial Day. The video will be shared on social media. They invite their communities to tune in Monday after 11:00 a.m. to watch the videos.
Friday, May 22 the band starts off the series remembering America’s Heroes, which is a series of Concert Band and Soldier Chorus performances of songs dedicated to fallen service members.
On Saturday, May 23 The Six-String Soldiers will perform a live virtual concert, A Salute to Service, and will focus on the Vietnam War-era hits songs.
On Sunday, May 24 the band will have a 15-minute mini-concert dedicated to the Greatest Generation and then at 8 p.m. they are streaming the PBS National Memorial Day concert on their pages.
On Memorial day May 25 the band will hold a Moment of Silence to honor the fallen along with a live performance of Taps.
If that wasn’t enough for everyone, the band is doing a show every day in June at 7 p.m.
Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will host a special presentation of the PBS National Memorial Day Concert: America’s Night Of Remembrance on Sunday May 24th at 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Army field band and The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters will also be performing during the PBS showing.
Also, On Memorial day there will be a War and Peace theme at Washington D.C Monuments and Memorials on Zoom. The Zoom call will be free for everyone and It will start at 10 a.m.
The discussion will be hosted by Robert Kelleman, the founder of the non-profit community organization Washington, DC History & Culture, with assistance from special guest Harry Phillips, an expert on Arlington National Cemetery.