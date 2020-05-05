Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland production has more than doubled since the coronavirus outbreak

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland has produced, packaged and delivered over 250,000 meals since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meals on Wheels typically delivers a warm meal to clients five days a week that are seniors or homebound for medical reasons. With the need being so much greater, Meals on Wheels transitioned to delivering a box of seven frozen meals. The box includes the meal and the extras that go with it, juice, milk, fruits and bread.
“Our need has spiked tremendously and the meals have all the right amount of nutrients and everything our clients need,” said Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland executive director Stephanie Archer-Smith. “Nutrition is important to our seniors and by doing frozen meal boxes we are limiting our deliveries, which are only once a week now.”
Prior to pandemic, Meals on Wheels was serving 27,000 meals in a week. Now that number has increased to 65,000 in a week. All the meals are produced fresh in its kitchen even the frozen ones, according to Archer-Smith.
“Our production has more than doubled and we have had to recruit younger volunteers,” Archer-Smith said. “We have added 1,200 new volunteers to help pack boxes and deliver them to homes.”
All volunteers have to be wellness checked 24 hours before starting their shift and are required to wear masks and wash hands.
Many of Meals on Wheels volunteers were seniors, so they either chose to stop volunteering or were asked to stay home. Thomas Tasker, 72, was asked to stop working but he chose to continue volunteering.
Tasker added, "because I have been blessed in my life and I just like giving back. I give back some of the blessing I have received over time. I like sharing with the clients.”
Tasker is from Southern Anne Arundel County and has been working for Meals on Wheels since 2005 after he retired from the Naval Academy.
Talking and checking in on the clients is one of Tasker’s favorite things to do while volunteering.
“I am person that loves people and I care a lot about people,” Tasker said. “I do all I can to help people. I think of the clients as a family member. If I can support them in any way, I will do so.”
Sometimes when Tasker is delivering meals and to a that client isn’t there, he will make another trip to the house after his shift is over.
“The clients have been overjoyed and appreciative of what we are doing,” Tasker said. “We put a smile on their face and they really show gratitude by telling us how much we have helped them during this time.”
Tasker has enjoyed all the new volunteers helping out.
“It is going really well and all our new volunteers came out of nowhere, it surprised me,” Tasker said. “They seem to be really enthusiastic about helping out and they appreciate doing good service for people who need it.”
“Our numbers have gone up drastically in Anne Arundel County and we are honored that they believe in us to provide for them," Archer-Smith said.
Meals on Wheels is accepting donations to help provide meals during the coronavirus pandemic.