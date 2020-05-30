May 30: Anne Arundel adds cases 100 cases, five deaths

Across Maryland, at least 339,361 tests have been conducted -- an increase of more than 10,000 in the last 24 hours — bringing the statewide positivity rate down to 11.62%, a slight decrease from the day before. This is the lowest the state’s positivity rate has been since March 29, state spokesperson Mike Ricci said on Twitter. Hospitalizations are also at a six week low, said Gov. Larry Hogan. He is using positivity rate and hospitalization metrics as a guide for reopening the state.