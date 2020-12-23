Restaurant group creates Maryland Restaurant Coalition to fight county restrictions on indoor dining

Pittman ordered restaurants to close to indoor dining to lower COVID-19 case rates and prevent hospitals from being overburdened by a flood of patients needing intensive COVID-19 care in addition to regular patient loads. Along with his decision, Pittman announced new grants to help restaurants and their workers weather the closure, including $2 million to create a Humanitarian Relief Fund that would give out loaded debit cards to individuals, $1 million to the Feed Anne Arundel partnership of local restaurants and businesses, and an additional $7,000 for restaurants that are part of a CARES Act and state-funded “Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program.”