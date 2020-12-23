Restaurant group creates Maryland Restaurant Coalition to fight county restrictions on indoor dining

Ahead of a hearing next week to determine whether restaurants can serve patrons inside or offer carryout only, restaurant owners and staff announced a new coalition that will lobby for food service workers to “have the right to earn an income.”
Titan Hospitality owner James King, a plaintiff in a lawsuit against County Executive Steuart Pittman’s executive order restricting restaurants to carryout and delivery, gathered with servers, bartenders and small business suppliers outside his Gambrills restaurant Blackwell Barn and Lodge Wednesday.
King is a co-founder of the Maryland Restaurant Coalition they announced Monday to advocate for the industry. The group, which has filed for nonprofit trade organization status, has hired experts to testify in the upcoming legal hearing and conduct polls to demonstrate public support for dining on-site.
“We feel confident that we will ultimately prevail, keeping our businesses open and our employees working, but we need the support of the general public to assist us,” King said. “The last 10 months have been the most difficult stretch our industry has seen in decades.”
The coalition aims to build public pressure, King said, that persuades Pittman to rethink his executive order and allow food establishments to operate at 50% capacity, a limit imposed statewide by Gov. Larry Hogan. Coalition members urged people to donate and sign their petition at www.marylandrestaurantcoalition.com. As of Monday, 100 restaurant members, 25 small businesses that support the food industry and 1,000 people have signed in support, King said.
Coalition board members include franchise owners Geoffrey Trout, of IHOP, Geovannie Concepcion, of Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille, and Bob Garner, of Glory Days Grill.
Pittman ordered restaurants to close to indoor dining to lower COVID-19 case rates and prevent hospitals from being overburdened by a flood of patients needing intensive COVID-19 care in addition to regular patient loads. Along with his decision, Pittman announced new grants to help restaurants and their workers weather the closure, including $2 million to create a Humanitarian Relief Fund that would give out loaded debit cards to individuals, $1 million to the Feed Anne Arundel partnership of local restaurants and businesses, and an additional $7,000 for restaurants that are part of a CARES Act and state-funded “Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program.”
But the most helpful solution Pittman could offer, coalition members say, is to allow them to keep working. Restaurant owners say their establishments are following stringent health protocols. They don’t believe they are contributing to an escalated case rate seen in Anne Arundel County after the Thanksgiving holiday. The seven-day average rate of cases fell from a record high of 48.7 positive cases per 100,000 residents on Dec. 12 to 38.7 cases on Wednesday. The case rate fell despite restaurants operating at 25% capacity.
“As the county claims to follow the data and the science, they report on their own website data and science that clearly shows that restaurants are not the problem,” King said. “In fact, we believe the opposite to be true; both the state and the county health departments have claimed that the largest cause of virus spread, especially during the holidays, is social gatherings and private homes.”
Anne Arundel County is following health advice to decrease activities that bring groups of people together for periods of time, like talking and eating at a restaurant. Food service establishments are consistently ranked between the second to fourth most likely place where people who are positive have been in the two weeks before diagnosis, according to the county health department. Working outside the home is consistently ranked first.
Indoor dining combines all three of the main drivers of spread, being indoors, without a mask and for some time, especially during the cold winter months.
Based on local data, the county estimates that Anne Arundel residents who test positive for COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to have been at a bar or restaurants than a retail location. In December, 35 county residents have died from respiratory disease or complications caused by the virus. Fifteen of them were reported to have died last week. On Wednesday, five more deaths and 246 infections were reported in the previous 24 hours.
Restaurant owners say they are not contributing to the surge in hospitalizations and object to restaurants being cited as a source of transmission that’s higher than retail stores and other establishments.
“We’re as safe as most hospitals,” Garner, Glory Days Grill owner, said of his restaurants’ ventilation system. “None of my employees have been hospitalized at all.”
Gardner said of his 1,500 employees across the region, 32 have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Del. Nic Kipke, a Republican from Pasadena and the House minority leader, attended the coalition’s announcement Thursday. Kipke said he takes the health matter seriously, as a survivor of COVID-19 and someone who lost his father to the illness. But he believes Pittman’s order is “heartless” and unreasonable for small businesses trying to stay afloat.
“It’s more than numbers and charts,” Kipke said. “People will lose everything.”
The Maryland Republican Party Chairman Dirk Haire also sent out an email requesting members donate or sign the petition to support King, a former Republican state delegate representing District 33A, “in his battle on the front lines of Freedom” and called the county executive’s actions arbitrary.
King said Maryland Restaurant Coalition welcomes all individuals from all political parties that have the common goal of seeing restaurants remain open. The group paid Patrick Gonzales, who conducts public opinion polls, to survey Anne Arundel County residents on their support for keeping restaurants open.
From Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, the pollster called 416 registered voters on landlines and cellphones. The resulting poll says 82% of Anne Arundel County residents agree with Hogan’s 50% capacity standard to be safe with safety guidelines, while 14% disagree with his decision to keep restaurants open. A majority of residents, 70%, disagree with Pittman’s action to close restaurants, while 26% agree to shutter indoor dining. The poll did not ask about concern for workers’ health if they stay open for indoor dining.
“We cannot allow burdensome regulation to submit our restaurants to a death sentence with no trial,” Concepcion, Greene Turtle franchise owner, said.