March 13: Anne Arundel County reports 100 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Anne Arundel County reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 and no new death Saturday as the state increased by more than 1,000 cases and eight deaths, the first time the state has surpassed 1,000 daily cases this month.
The case rate in the county was at 15.51 cases per 100,000 people, according to data provided by the Maryland Department of Health.
Anne Arundel County’s total number of confirmed infections since last year is now at 36,870 and at least 538 people have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
The seven day average of the rate of positive tests in the county was at 4.67%, higher than the statewide rate of 3.72%.
As of Saturday morning there were 773 people hospitalized, eight more than on Friday. Of those, 196 people were in intensive care and 577 acute care.
Vaccinations
Anne Arundel County continues vaccinating groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, are also continuing.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
