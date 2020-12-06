Dec. 6: Anne Arundel County adds 235 new coronavirus cases, as positive test rate hits 7.04%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 235 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 2,643 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 18,193 confirmed cases and 291 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 215,027 confirmed cases and 4,685 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 4,685,476 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 48,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 8.14%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 6.74%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 7.04%.
Statewide, 1,576 people are currently hospitalized with 393 patients in the ICU and 1,183 patients in acute care.
To schedule a test or learn more, go to aahealth.org/covid19-testing.
Anne Arundel County does not offer a breakdown of cases by ZIP code over the weekend