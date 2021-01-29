Anne Arundel to receive fewer coronavirus vaccines for the second week in a row, falling 1,600

Anne Arundel County will receive significantly fewer coronavirus vaccines from the state for the second week in a row, according to county health officials.
The state, which divvies up limited vaccine supply among Maryland’s 24 counties, will allocate about 3,400 vaccines to Anne Arundel County next week, a continuation of the lesser supply allocated the week of Jan. 25. Previously, the county received about 5,000 doses from the state, which it uses to vaccinate health care workers, first responders and the elderly.
Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman declined to comment on the decrease but said the county has been advocating for 5,000 doses a week.
County Executive Stuart Pittman took to Facebook to express his disappointment in the Jan. 25 decrease, one that a state spokesman said he should have seen coming. A bulletin the Maryland Department of Health sent to vaccine providers, including the county, warned that the state would decrease shipments to all existing providers as it diverted vaccines to pharmacies at Giant, Martin’s, Rite Aid and Safeway.
The county borrowed 2,000 doses from Anne Arundel Medical Center to make up the difference, but that won’t be an option this week, Kalyanaraman said.
Gov. Larry Hogan, on Jan. 26, announced additional mass vaccination sites at six locations including M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, the Baltimore Convention Center and at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.
In a bulletin issued Thursday, the state health department established a minimum weekly allocation going forward. Anne Arundel County, along with the other seven most populous Maryland jurisdictions, will receive a minimum of 975 vaccines a week.
It’s unclear how the decrease in available vaccines will hamper the county’s public vaccination clinics at Live! Casino & Hotel and Anne Arundel Community College, or the health department’s recent push to hire 120 new workers to help administer the shots.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said the county overall will be getting about 6,500 vaccines among the health department, hospitals and various private partners.
“Local health departments have been and will remain a cornerstone of our vaccination plan, and as we open mass vaccination sites, we look forward to them helping us tackle hard-to-reach areas and underserved populations,” he said in an email.
Ricci did not answer whether the reduction to the health department would be permanent.
Anne Arundel vaccination and testing clinics are canceled for Monday, because of the coming snowstorm. Clinics on Sunday, and Tuesday, will go on as scheduled for now. Visit aahealth.org for the latest weather-related clinic schedule information.