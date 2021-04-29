Anne Arundel rescinds mask mandate, unvaccinated still encouraged to wear masks in most settings

Anne Arundel County is rescinding its mask order and residents no longer are required to wear face coverings in outdoor public spaces effective immediately, following the state’s new guidance.
“We’re continuing to focus on our data and applicable guidance from federal and state public health agencies,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement. “Rescinding this order shows we are getting closer to pre-pandemic life - we need folks to continue getting vaccinated so that we can take more steps in that direction.”
The county ending its own mask mandate means residents must now follow the state’s guidance. Masks are still required at large, ticketed venues that are outdoors, such as stadiums, and masks are still required at indoor businesses and on public transit.
The state changed its mask policies following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that stated vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most outdoor settings. The CDC said vaccinated people should still mask up in settings with crowds.
The CDC still recommends unvaccinated people wear masks in outdoor settings though the state’s guidance does not require that. During his announcement Wednesday, Hogan encouraged the unvaccinated to continue wearing masks.
“People who are fully vaccinated can engage in more activities outdoors without a mask,” Anne Arundel Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement “People who aren’t yet vaccinated should continue to mask outdoors in most settings.”
Anne Arundel County has recovered, much like the state, from a deadly winter surge of the coronavirus, although the county has a higher positivity and case rate than the state.
Vaccinations continue with Anne Arundel County providers vaccinating another 4,111 residents against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, driving the number of vaccinated to about a third, according to county health data released Thursday.
The added inoculations mean 178,255, or about 31% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated. There are 239,566 residents who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Statewide, more than 1,941,541 people are fully vaccinated.
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. 12 p.m.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is accepting appointments. A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. People are encouraged to get an appointment to ensure a vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
Anne Arundel County residents can call 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment in the county or at the Navy stadium mass vaccination site. Operators will answer from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call 410-222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.
COVID-19 cases
Anne Arundel County reported 96 new coronavirus cases and two deaths Wednesday. Maryland reported 966 new cases and 9 deaths.
The county case rate fell to 16.7 cases per 100,000 people, down slightly from 17.6 the day prior.
The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 42,421, and at least 578 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 446,459 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,530 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 6.19% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 3.77%
The state reported 1,080 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 813 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 267 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations are at 68 total patients, an increase of five over the last 24 hours. Twenty-four needed intensive care.
Latest Coronavirus
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 67%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 82.6%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.