March 29: Maryland begins sending Johnson & Johnson vaccine to counties

Starting this week county health departments will receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to administer to residents, a spokesman for the governor said Monday.
The Anne Arundel County Department of Health and other county agencies will receive 200 doses of the one-shot vaccine. Anne Arundel also will get 5,850 doses of the Pfizer for its clinics.
As of Monday about 15% of the state, or 911,508 people, were fully vaccinated. More than 30,000 doses of vaccine were distributed Sunday, according to the state. As of Saturday, 86,097 people in Anne Arundel County were fully vaccinated.
The state will enter phase 2B of vaccination on Tuesday. All Marylanders 16 and older with medical conditions that place them at higher risk for severe illness will be eligible for the vaccine.
The CDC says this category includes people who are immunocompromised, have heart conditions or have kidney, liver or lung diseases. People with Down syndrome, diabetes, sickle cell disease, obesity, HIV, substance use disorder, former or current smokers, stroke survivors, pregnant people and organ transplant recipients are also included.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote in an email Monday that Maryland is following CDC guidelines, and have additionally opened up phase 2B to Marylanders 16 and older with a disability. People enrolled in a number of state-run disability programs are eligible, including SSI, SSDI, EID, TDAP and the Medicaid waiver program, according to a bulletin from the Maryland Department of Health.
At a press conference last week Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty said the addition helps address equity concerns for people with disabilities.
“Like those in nursing homes, people with disabilities rely on the close physical proximity of caregivers for their daily needs, which limits their ability to adopt preventive measures such as social distancing,” she said.
As of Monday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered 1,603,956 first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 812,297-second doses to residents.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine sends a piece of the virus’ genetic code into people’s cells on an adenovirus, a cause of the common cold. The code tells cells to make virus proteins that in turn spark an immune response to fight the virus.
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine, meanwhile, uses messenger RNA technology, which involves a process that was studied for a long time for other infectious diseases and cancer, but was not approved until the pandemic.
As vaccinations move forward, COVID-19 is still spreading in communities. The CDC says COVID-19 transmission is high in Anne Arundel.
No new deaths were reported Monday in the county, and another 99 cases were recorded, bringing the total since last March to 38,671.
For the state, another nine deaths were recorded Monday and another 1,031 cases. Maryland now has 409,075 confirmed cases and 8,075 deaths.
The number of hospitalizations from COVID has been on the rise since mid-March, from 765 beds being used statewide on March 12 to 1,039 beds being used Monday. Of those patients, 248 hospitalized currently need intense care.
The number of positive COVID tests statewide is at 4.99%, while in Anne Arundel is 6.25%.