Feb. 20: Anne Arundel case rate drops below 15 for first time since Election Day

For the first time since Nov. 3, the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Anne Arundel County dropped below 15 on Saturday, as the rate continues to decline from a peak of 65 in mid-January.
Statistics continue to show, however, a disproportionate rate of infection among the Hispanic and Latinx community.
The rate of positive test results among people tested for COVID in Anne Arundel is 5.29%, according to county figures, compared to the statewide positivity rate of 4.17%. For white and Black residents it is about 5% right now, but for Hispanic residents the positivity rate is 8%.
Anne Arundel County reported 76 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Saturday. Maryland reported 773 new cases and 20 new deaths.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 35,040 and at least 507 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 375,747 infections have been recorded since March, and at least 7,515 Marylanders have died of the virus.
The state reported 1,049 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 771 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 278 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations are declining. The county reported 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 14., and of those 19 needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use as of Feb. 14 was 83.9%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 84.4%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Vaccinations
The vaccination effort across the state is underway.
Anne Arundel County is continuing to vaccinate groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, are also continuing.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
More than 64,216 county residents have received their first shot, and at least 29,000 residents have received their second shot, according to the county health department.
Across Maryland, more than 1,044,590 residents have received a first or second shot, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Saturday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Annapolis (21401): 2,053 (2641)
Annapolis (21403): 2,045 (2348)
Annapolis (21405): 34 (46)
Annapolis (21409): 815 (1018)
Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (28)
Arnold (21012): 877 (1124)
Brooklyn (21225): 711 (2121)
BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
Churchton (20733): 92 (120)
Crofton (21114): 981 (1288)
Crownsville (21032): 379 (567)
Curtis Bay (21226): 183 (401)
Davidsonville (21035): 321 (400)
Deale (20751): 79 (104)
Dunkirk (20754): 20 (310)
Edgewater (21037): 863 (1158)
Fort Meade (20755): (296)
Friendship (20758): 29 (34)
Galesville (20765): 20 (28)
Gambrills (21054): 528 (707)
Gibson Island (21056): 7 (N/A)
Glen Burnie (21060): 2,047 (2576)
Glen Burnie (21061): 3,223 (3793)
Hanover (21076): 960 (1412)
Harmans (21077): 17 (17)
Harwood (20776): 128(147)
Jessup (20794): 204 (1734)
Laurel (20724): 1,221 (1416)
Linthicum Heights (21090): 500 (628)
Lothian (20711): 377 (451)
Millersville (21108): 847 (1010)
Naval Academy (21402): (140)
North Beach (20714): 12 (181)
Odenton (21113): 1,464 (1779)
Owings (20736): 0 (371)
Pasadena (21122): 3,227 (3944)
Riva (21140): 119 (153)
Severn (21144): 1,768 (2153)
Severna Park (21146): 1,172 (1631)
Shady Side (20764): 148 (183)
Tracys Landing (20779): 37 (48)
West River (20778): 69 (81)