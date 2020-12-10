Another record falls as Anne Arundel records 341 new coronavirus cases, highest increase since the pandemic began

Anne Arundel County reported 341 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the highest single-day case total since the pandemic began in March, according to Anne Arundel County Health Department data.
The county has now confirmed 19,255 cases since the pandemic began in March. Another two people died of the virus as of Thursday; a total of 297 residents have now died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Another 13 residents are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Anne Arundel’s case rate ticked up to around 48 positive cases for every 100,000 residents, the sixth day in a row the county has set a new case rate record, according to county health department data. The case rate uses the average number of new cases over a seven-day period to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The metric is used to easily compare jurisdictions with different populations.
The county’s positivity rate is now at 7.74%, up nearly two-tenths of a point since Wednesday, according to state data.
In Maryland, 225,855 positive cases have now been confirmed, an increase of 3,202 new cases in the last 24 hours, the second-highest daily case total reported since the pandemic began. Since Wednesday, 49 people have died from the virus statewide, pushing the state’s death total to 4,850. The statewide rolling seven-day positivity rate is 7.71%, and five more people have been hospitalized.
Five more Anne Arundel residents were hospitalized for the virus, with 102 in acute care beds and 30 in intensive care beds, according to county health data.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Thursday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,244 (1483)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,229 (1370)
- Annapolis (21405): 19 (26)
- Annapolis (21409): 477 (535)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (15)
- Arnold (21012): 496 (604)
- Brooklyn (21225): 398 (1319)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 46 (49)
- Crofton (21114): 571 (681)
- Crownsville (21032): 196 (265)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 87 (239)
- Davidsonville (21035): 152 (180)
- Deale (20751): 53 (56)
- Dunkirk (20754): 11 (141)
- Edgewater (21037): 473 (614)
- Fort Meade (20755): (146)
- Friendship (20758): 15 (19)
- Galesville (20765): 12 (16)
- Gambrills (21054): 291 (383)
- Gibson Island (21056): 5 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,271 (1466)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,980 (2236)
- Hanover (21076): 577 (789)
- Harmans (21077): 13 (12)
- Harwood (20776): 71(77)
- Jessup (20794): 103 (1052)
- Laurel (20724): 837 (909)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 314 (367)
- Lothian (20711): 216 (228)
- Millersville (21108): 487 (535)
- Naval Academy (21402): (77)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (84)
- Odenton (21113): 871 (954)
- Owings (20736): 0 (180)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,819 (2008)
- Riva (21140): 55 (66)
- Severn (21144): 1,099 (1212)
- Severna Park (21146): 650 (763)
- Shady Side (20764): 63 (71)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 16 (19)
- West River (20778): 37 (44)