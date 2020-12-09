Dec. 9: Anne Arundel adds 268 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Anne Arundel County added new 268 coronavirus cases Wednesday, and another resident has died of the virus, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began now stands at 18,914 with 295 residents dying from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Another 12 residents are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Anne Arundel County has reached a case rate of about 42 in every 100,000 residents testing positive for the coronavirus, the highest case rate as the winter COVID-19 surge continues across the state, according to health department data. The case rate uses the average number of new cases over a seven-day period to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The positivity rate for Anne Arundel County, the measure of how many tests conducted are coming up positive, is 8.47%, according to the county health department.
Across the state, there were at least 2,692 new confirmed cases of the virus, and at least 46 new deaths. The statewide rolling seven-day positivity rate is now 7.74% and at least 62 more residents have been hospitalized.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for acute hospital beds in use is 85.8%, and the seven-day average for Intensive Care Unit beds in use is about 66.7%.
The data reflects hospital capacity for both Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,230 (1461)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,205 (1355)
- Annapolis (21405): 19 (26)
- Annapolis (21409): 466 (527)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (12)
- Arnold (21012): 491 (599)
- Brooklyn (21225): 396 (1296)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 46 (49)
- Crofton (21114): 560 (667)
- Crownsville (21032): 196 (256)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 87 (232)
- Davidsonville (21035): 148 (178)
- Deale (20751): 53 (56)
- Dunkirk (20754): 11 (141)
- Edgewater (21037): 470 (600)
- Fort Meade (20755): (141)
- Friendship (20758): 15 (19)
- Galesville (20765): 11 (16)
- Gambrills (21054): 282 (375)
- Gibson Island (21056): 5 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,256 (1437)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,953 (2181)
- Hanover (21076): 598 (769)
- Harmans (21077): 13 (12)
- Harwood (20776): 69(77)
- Jessup (20794): 103 (1047)
- Laurel (20724): 827 (899)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 312 (362)
- Lothian (20711): 213 (224)
- Millersville (21108): 482 (523)
- Naval Academy (21402): (76)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (83)
- Odenton (21113): 863 (926)
- Owings (20736): 0 (179)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,801 (1968)
- Riva (21140): 54 (66)
- Severn (21144): 1,091 (1193)
- Severna Park (21146): 644 (754)
- Shady Side (20764): 63 (69)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 16 (19)
- West River (20778): 36 (44)