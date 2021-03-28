March 28: Anne Arundel adds 126 new coronavirus cases and no deaths

Anne Arundel County confirmed 126 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 1,335 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 38,572 confirmed cases and 548 deaths. Another 14 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 408,044 confirmed cases and 8,066 deaths.
Anne Arundel’s seven-day average rate of positive cases is 6.14%, higher than the state’s 4.7%. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people is about 20.96 for the county. The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
Statewide, 970 people are currently hospitalized with 235 patients in the ICU and 735 patients in acute care.
The county continues to vaccinate in Phase 2A, which includes everyone age 60 or older. Phase 2B will begin Tuesday and includes Maryland residents age 16 or older with an underlying health condition that makes COVID-19 infection riskier. Phase 2C, which includes everyone 55 and older as well as essential workers, will begin on April 13.
As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered 1,603,956 first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 812,297-second doses to residents. The state is in Phase 2A.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
The county’s hospitalization rate and cases by ZIP code are not updated on Sundays.