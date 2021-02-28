Feb. 28: Anne Arundel adds 108 coronavirus cases and two deaths

Anne Arundel County confirmed 108 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 827 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 35,712 confirmed cases and 524 deaths. Another 14 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 382,099 confirmed cases and 7,687 deaths.
Anne Arundel’s seven-day average rate of positive cases is 4.18%, higher than the state’s 3.46%. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people is about 15.24 for the county. The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
Statewide, 868 people are currently hospitalized with 240 patients in the ICU and 628 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel remains in the Phase 1B vaccination stage, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers. Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, also continue.
The county Health Department is receiving about 3,400 doses a week, with some additional doses going to hospitals and pharmacies. The state’s mass vaccination center at Six Flag’s in Prince George’s County is vaccinating about 2,000 people a day.
As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered nearly 842,796 first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 464,148-second doses to residents.
The state is in Phase 1C, which includes adults age 65-74; public health and safety workers not covered in Phase 1A; and essential workers in lab services, food/agriculture production, manufacturing, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery stores.
To schedule a test or learn more, go to aahealth.org/covid19-testing.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, a move that would add a third vaccine against the coronavirus, ease the nationwide supply constraints and bring America one step closer to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Shipments to be divided among states could begin as early as Monday. Johnson & Johnson has said that it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S. by the end of March, and 100 million by summer.
The county’s hospitalization rate and cases by ZIP code are not updated on Sundays.
Foodservice establishments in Anne Arundel County are currently allowed to operate at 50% capacity indoors. Outdoor dining is permitted as long as 50% of the tent sides remain up. As of Thursday, food services establishments are recommended but not required to use contact tracing methods.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman relaxed restrictions Thursday, bringing Anne Arundel into alignment with the most liberal permissions of Gov. Larry Hogan. The raid came as cases in the county have been on the decline, but Pittman and other county officials have cautioned residents to stay vigilant, wear masks, limit social gatherings and avoid high-risk contacts.