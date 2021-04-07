April 7: Anne Arundel County vaccinates additional 4,600 people, 18.7% full vaccinated against COVID

Another 4,616 Anne Arundel County residents were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, according to county health department data.
Just over 30% of the county population has received their first dose, and 18.7% are fully vaccinated. There are 285,277 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Statewide, more than 1,185,744 people are fully vaccinated.
The county is now vaccinating people in Phase 2B, which includes Maryland residents age 16 or older with an underlying health condition that makes COVID-19 infection riskier. Everyone not covered in a previous category will be eligible for the vaccine on April 12.
New cases
Anne Arundel County reported 115 new coronavirus cases and one new death Tuesday. Maryland reported 1,471 new cases and 11 new deaths.
The county case rate continues to hold around 22 cases per 100,000 people.
The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 39,773, and at least 559 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 420,526 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,203 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 7.68% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 5.71%.
The state reported 1,200 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 923 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 277 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations reached 78 total patients, an increase of five from Tuesday. Sixteen needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 68.8%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 84.3%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.