Anne Arundel adds record-breaking 309 coronavirus infections, an almost 15% increase over previous record

The Anne Arundel County health department reported 309 new coronavirus cases Friday, smashing the last record for daily infections by nearly 15%.
The large number is troubling but not entirely unexpected as cases stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings and positive tests deferred during the holiday begin to show up in county data. A dip in the county case rate over the last week didn’t indicate a lack of infections. Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the county health officer, said earlier this week that fewer tests were administered while residents were celebrating.
The health officer, as well as County Executive Steuart Pittman, have repeatedly warned residents, business owners and other county leaders to heed the precautions the Centers for Disease Control recommends to tamp the virus, which is spreading aggressively across the county, state and nation.
Kalyanaraman advised yesterday the county is adopting the updated CDC recommendations for quarantine, which mandate a shorter period of isolation for those who might have been exposed through contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19 but does not themselves have symptoms of the disease.
The CDC advises such a person to quarantine for 10 days if they don’t plan to take a test or for seven days after receiving a negative test result.
The county’s case rate spiked as well, reaching 32.8 cases per 100,000 residents Friday, in line with the rate measured before Thanksgiving. Kalyanaraman, in a public chat with restaurant owners Thursday, advised the virus is actively spreading, with every person infected going on to infect one other person.
Combined with the case rate, the rate of spread is unsustainable long-term, Kalyanaraman said.
The total number of cases since the pandemic took hold in March now stands at 17,627. At least 288 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Another 12 are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
The state reported 3,792 new cases and 24 new deaths across all counties. The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 8%. The state also reported an increase in hospitalizations, with 21 more Marylanders occupying beds than on Thursday. Intensive care unit cases, those considered more severe, continue to climb as well.
Anne Arundel County Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center reached 89.6% and 85% occupancy Thursday.
Because of increased demand for tests, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health requires appointments at some testing sites to prevent residents from congregating in long lines.
Appointments are required for testing at the Department of Health Annex, Baymeadow Parking Lot and O’Malley Senior Center. To schedule a test or learn more, visit https://aahealth.org/covid19-testing/.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. Anne Arundel County did not update figures on Tuesday.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,181 (1366)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,160 (1269)
- Annapolis (21405): 19 (26)
- Annapolis (21409): 452 (502)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (11)
- Arnold (21012): 479 (566)
- Brooklyn (21225): 372 (1228)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 46 (48)
- Crofton (21114): 535 (618)
- Crownsville (21032): 185 (240)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 78 (219)
- Davidsonville (21035): 137 (153)
- Deale (20751): 52 (55)
- Dunkirk (20754): 11 (130)
- Edgewater (21037): 456 (553)
- Fort Meade (20755): (127)
- Friendship (20758): 13 (16)
- Galesville (20765): 10 (12)
- Gambrills (21054): 273 (353)
- Gibson Island (21056): 5 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,180 (1357)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,864 (2011)
- Hanover (21076): 568 (712)
- Harmans (21077): 13 (12)
- Harwood (20776): 59(68)
- Jessup (20794): 97 (994)
- Laurel (20724): 804 (845)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 304 (345)
- Lothian (20711): 205 (207)
- Millersville (21108): 457 (481)
- Naval Academy (21402): (72)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (76)
- Odenton (21113): 822 (864)
- Owings (20736): 0 (173)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,710 (1809)
- Riva (21140): 51 (57)
- Severn (21144): 1,057 (1104)
- Severna Park (21146): 608 (713)
- Shady Side (20764): 62 (63)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 16 (17)
- West River (20778): 34 (36)