Dec. 30: Anne Arundel adds 256 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths; December lags behind only April and May as deadliest months

Anne Arundel County confirmed 256 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths Wednesday, according to state health data, marking another deadly day in a month where deaths from COVID-19 have reached a high unseen since May.
More than 60 people died from the illness in December, the highest death toll the county has recorded since 79 people died in April and 82 died in May.
County Executive Steuart Pittman, amid pressure from restaurants and hospitality groups suing his administration, announced Wednesday morning he would allow indoor dining as long as restaurants do not seat more than 25% of their capacity. Pittman said his administration had already been considering that action as they reviewed infection metrics.
He reported improved hospitalization projections, but deaths continued to rise, and cases are likely to continue spiking following Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county has recorded 24,045 confirmed cases and 349 deaths since the pandemic began. Another 13 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland confirmed 2,628 new coronavirus cases and 45 new deaths on Wednesday.
Anne Arundel County’s seven-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests is 8.61%.
At least 5.7 million tests have been conducted across Maryland, increasing more than 40,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 8.22%.
Statewide, 1,756 people are currently hospitalized, a slight decrease from Monday, with 410 patients in the ICU and 1,346 patients in acute care. Though the number of full ICU beds hasn’t hit the peak seen in May, statewide hospitalizations continue to climb.
In the county, 137 people are hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, a marked decrease from Sunday, with 36 needing more serious care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 81.5%. The seven-day average for Intensive Care Unit beds in use is about 79.9%.
The data reflects hospital capacity for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Statewide, about 83% of inpatient beds are full, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Patients with COVID-19 occupy about 21% of those beds.
Five Maryland hospitals reported critical staffing shortages Wednesday, according to federal data, and three expected to have shortages in the next week. Forty-eight hospitals didn’t have critical shortages, nor did they expect to. Of the inpatient beds occupied in Maryland hospitals reporting to HHS, roughly 30% supported COVID-19 patients.
Anne Arundel County has reached a seven-day average case rate of about 41.1, meaning out of every 100,000 residents, roughly 41 residents would have the virus on a given day. The case rate uses the average number of new cases over seven days to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
As of Wednesday, Anne Arundel County’s case rate is higher than the state average. Of the eight largest jurisdictions in the state, the county had the third-worst case rate behind Frederick and Prince George’s Counties.
Latest Coronavirus
Vaccinations of frontline healthcare workers and residents of senior care and retirement facilities have been ongoing. As of Monday, the state reported 21,370 people in the Baltimore metropolitan area, including Anne Arundel County, received the vaccine.