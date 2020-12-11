Dec. 11: Anne Arundel adds 292 new coronavirus infections, one new death

Anne Arundel County reported another 292 new coronavirus infections Friday, a drop after setting a record high just a day before, according to county health data.
Another Anne Arundel resident has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That brings the county totals up to 19,547 cases and 298 deaths. Another 13 residents are believed to have died of COVID-19 but did not receive a test.
The county’s case rate fell slightly to 47 positive cases for every 100,000 residents. The case rate uses the average number of new cases over seven days to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The metric is used to compare jurisdictions with different populations.
The county’s positivity rate dipped slightly down to 7.7%, according to state health data.
Maryland added 2,616 new cases and reported 51 new deaths Friday due to COVID-19. The state now has 228,471 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday. The death count is the most reported in a single day since May. The virus has killed 4,901 Marylanders since the pandemic began.
