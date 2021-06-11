Anne Arundel hospitals report zero COVID intensive care cases for the first time since 2020

Anne Arundel County hospitals reported zero patients with severe cases of coronavirus infections for the first time since before the pandemic began, a sign the 16-month global disaster is nearing a tenuous end in Anne Arundel as vaccinations continue.
Both county hospitals, Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Baltimore-Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, confirmed there were no patients in the intensive care units who need more serious treatment for COVID-19 earlier this week. The number is constantly in flux, said Justin McCleod, a spokesman for AAMC, but the severe cases are trending downward. Since Thursday, Anne Arundel Medical Center gained one patient in the ICU.
The last time there were zero coronavirus patients in the ICUs was likely in March 2020, before doctors and nurses knew to look for the disease and before the county started tracking it. The milestone means infections are going down as vaccinations go up, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the county health officer.
Though testing is lower than it has been during previous pandemic months, that’s to be expected, Kalyanaraman said, as testing shifts to be an option for those experiencing symptoms or who need to be screened within a health care setting. Cases are likely to rise this winter, he said, but shouldn’t reach anywhere near the scale or severity they did in 2020.
Hospitalizations overall dropped to nine patients in the county and 212 in the state.
About 61.8% of county adults have received the first dose and 58.8% of county adults are fully vaccinated, said health department spokeswoman Elin Jones. The county recorded just 10 new coronavirus cases Friday and under 150 cases in the last two weeks, down from more than 400 cases a day during the worst months of the pandemic.
The coronavirus case rate reached 1.6 people per 100,000 residents on Friday, though data may be skewed as fewer residents get tested. There have been 43,877 infections and 640 deaths due to COVID-19 in Anne Arundel County since March 2020.
Statewide, more than 3.1 million people are fully vaccinated. The state reports about 71.5% of adults have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
ZIP Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
Latest Coronavirus
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 2,715 (3064)
- Annapolis (21403): 2,544 (2658)
- Annapolis (21405): 43 (52)
- Annapolis (21409): 1,179 (1251)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 2 (36)
- Arnold (21012): 1,234 (1364)
- Brooklyn (21225): 1,158 (2885)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 153 (164)
- Crofton (21114): 1,490 (1682)
- Crownsville (21032): 554 (691)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 298 (548)
- Davidsonville (21035): 472 (503)
- Deale (20751): 122 (124)
- Dunkirk (20754): 28 (366)
- Edgewater (21037): 1,231 (1378)
- Fort Meade (20755): (425)
- Friendship (20758): 39 (41)
- Galesville (20765): 33 (34)
- Gambrills (21054): 766 (881)
- Gibson Island (21056): 8 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 3,068 (3316)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 4,718 (4898)
- Hanover (21076): 1,352 (1724)
- Harmans (21077): 21 (20)
- Harwood (20776): 187(184)
- Jessup (20794): 292 (1982)
- Laurel (20724): 1,596 (1646)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 745 (805)
- Lothian (20711): 538 (552)
- Millersville (21108): 1,191 (1233)
- Naval Academy (21402): (215)
- North Beach (20714): 20 (207)
- Odenton (21113): 2,095 (2219)
- Owings (20736): 3 (439)
- Pasadena (21122): 4,831 (5088)
- Riva (21140): 175 (194)
- Severn (21144): 2,658 (2735)
- Severna Park (21146): 1,651 (1950)
- Shady Side (20764): 204 (219)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 62 (64)
- West River (20778): 97 (105)