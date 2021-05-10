May 10: Anne Arundel adds 2,896 vaccinations, 44.7% of residents have at least one shot

Anne Arundel County providers vaccinated 2,896 people against COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday, bringing the portion of the county population with at least one shot to 44.7%.
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at noon.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is accepting appointments. A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. People are encouraged to get an appointment to ensure a vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
The added inoculations mean 35.3% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated. There are 259,047 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 204,755 are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, more than 2,362,515 people are fully vaccinated.
Anne Arundel County residents can call 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment in the county or at the Navy stadium mass vaccination site. Operators will answer from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call 410-222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.
COVID-19 cases
Anne Arundel County reported 30 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Monday. Maryland reported 276 new cases and 10 new deaths.
The county case rate fell to 10.8 cases per 100,000 people, a very slight decrease from the day prior and the lowest case rate recorded since October.
The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 43,148, and at least 590 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 453,401 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,670 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 4.55% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Friday is 3.06%.
The state reported 798 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 585 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 213 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations remained at 48 total patients. Fifteen needed intensive care.
Latest Coronavirus
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 68.4%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 81.8%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.