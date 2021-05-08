May 8: Maryland coronavirus and positivity cases continue to fall

Maryland’s new coronavirus cases and testing positivity rate continued to trend downward Saturday, while the state reported 10 new deaths and hospitalizations rose slightly.
Maryland added 656 new coronavirus cases Saturday, on par with the current 7-day average, according to state health department data, pushing the state’s pandemic case count to 452,691.
The state has averaged 739 new infections daily over the last two weeks, down from a mid-April peak of 1,371.
Anne Arundel County did not update its virus case numbers Saturday. On Friday, 90 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 42,956.
Ten additional Marylanders died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing to 8,652 the number of fatalities since health officials began to track the disease in March 2020.
The state reported 869 people were hospitalized Saturday, 10 more than the prior day. The rise follows 10 consecutive days of declining hospitalizations.
A total of 42,101 Marylanders have required hospitalization due to COVID-19.
The state’s testing positivity rate declined again Saturday to 3.44%, the fourth consecutive day the rate has fallen.
Measuring the share of COVID-19 tests returned positive over seven days, the positivity rate is approaching mid-March levels, when the state was reporting the lowest positivity rates of the year.
In the last 24 hours, 37,880 tests were performed across Maryland.
Anne Arundel County providers vaccinated more than 3,439 people against COVID-19 between Friday.
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at noon.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is accepting appointments. A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. People are encouraged to get an appointment to ensure a vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
The added inoculations mean about one third of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated. There are 254,166 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 194,441 are fully vaccinated.
Anne Arundel County residents can call 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment in the county or at the Navy stadium mass vaccination site. Operators will answer from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call 410-222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.