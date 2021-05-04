May 4: Anne Arundel vaccinates 3,220, 43% of residents have at least one COVID shot

Anne Arundel County providers vaccinated 3,220 people against COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the portion of the county population with at least one shot to 43%.
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. 12 p.m.
Providers statewide began distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccines again Monday after the federal government suggested a pause to explore an extremely rare side effect found in six women. The Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewed six cases of blood clots in women who received the vaccine and ruled the risk of the clots extremely low.
Of the 5,240 vaccines shipped to the Anne Arundel County health department this week, none were Johnson & Johnson, but the two-county hospitals did receive some.
Giant Pharmacies announced this week their Maryland stores will administer vaccines without an appointment every Monday and Thursday from 6 a.m.-9 a.m.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is accepting appointments. A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. People are encouraged to get an appointment to ensure a vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
The added inoculations mean 32.1% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated. There are 248,964 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 186,343 are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, more than 2,148,237 people are fully vaccinated.
Anne Arundel County residents can call 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment in the county or at the Navy stadium mass vaccination site. Operators will answer from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call 410-222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.
COVID-19 cases
Anne Arundel County reported 47 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Tuesday. Maryland reported 501 new cases and seven new deaths.
The county case rate fell to 13.2 cases per 100,000 people, a slight decline from the day prior and the lowest case rate the county has recorded since October, before the fall surge.
The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 42,756, and at least 584 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 450,010 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,612 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 5.32% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 3.82%.
The state reported 944 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 698 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 246 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations fell to 57 total patients, a four-person decline from the day prior. Seventeen needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 68.4%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 81.8%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.