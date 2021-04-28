April 28: Another 5,069 vaccinated against COVID in Anne Arundel County, 106 more new infections

Another 5,069 Anne Arundel residents were vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the portion of the county population with at least one shot to 41%, according to county health data released Wednesday.
The added inoculations mean 30.3% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated. There are 237,543 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 175,644 are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, more than 1,906,800 people are fully vaccinated.
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. 12 p.m.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is accepting appointments. A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. People are encouraged to get an appointment to ensure a vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
Anne Arundel County residents can call 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment in the county or at the Navy stadium mass vaccination site. Operators will answer from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call 410-222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.
COVID-19 cases
Anne Arundel County reported 106 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Wednesday. Maryland reported 1,002 new cases and 20 deaths.
The county case rate fell to 17.6 cases per 100,000 people, down slightly from 18.6 the day prior.
The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 42,325, and at least 576 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 445,493 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,521 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 6.19% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 3.89%
The state reported 1,093 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 821 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 272 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations are at 63 total patients, a decrease of six over the last 24 hours. Twenty needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 68.2%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 82.7%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.