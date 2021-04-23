April 23: Another 8,000 vaccinated brings Anne Arundel total over 161,000 fully inoculated against COVID

Anne Arundel County providers vaccinated nearly 8,000 people against COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, bringing the portion of the county population with at least one shot to 38.9%.
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. 12 p.m.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is accepting appointments. A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. People are encouraged to get an appointment to ensure a vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
The added inoculations mean 27.9% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated. There are 225,346 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 161,702 are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, more than 1,769,787 people are fully vaccinated.
Anne Arundel County residents can call 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment in the county or at the Navy stadium mass vaccination site. Operators will answer from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call 410-222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.
COVID-19 cases
Anne Arundel County reported 109 new coronavirus cases. Maryland reported 1,163 new cases and eight new deaths.
The total county death count dropped by one on Friday. The county sometimes reports fewer deaths if a report that originally counted the death in Anne Arundel County is updated to assign it to another jurisdiction. At least 574 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
The county case rate fell to 19.9 cases per 100,000 people, down slightly from 20.7 the day prior. The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 41,852.
Across the state, at least 441,155 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,447 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 6.58% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 5.10%.
The state reported 1,188 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 899 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 289 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations fell to 74 total patients, a decrease of four after cases rose sharply over the last few weeks. Seventeen needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 73.8%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 82.5%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of [DAY]. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 2,543 (2987)
- Annapolis (21403): 2,393 (2579)
- Annapolis (21405): 40 (50)
- Annapolis (21409): 1,064 (1174)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 2 (35)
- Arnold (21012): 1,135 (1301)
- Brooklyn (21225): 1,028 (2695)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 136 (156)
- Crofton (21114): 1,333 (1600)
- Crownsville (21032): 516 (660)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 267 (508)
- Davidsonville (21035): 435 (479)
- Deale (20751): 115 (123)
- Dunkirk (20754): 28 (353)
- Edgewater (21037): 1,145 (1328)
- Fort Meade (20755): (401)
- Friendship (20758): 37 (40)
- Galesville (20765): 29 (33)
- Gambrills (21054): 705 (862)
- Gibson Island (21056): 8 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 2,715 (3128)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 4,143 (4602)
- Hanover (21076): 1,221 (1669)
- Harmans (21077): 18 (19)
- Harwood (20776): 173(174)
- Jessup (20794): 268 (1946)
- Laurel (20724): 1,496 (1591)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 656 (762)
- Lothian (20711): 482 (510)
- Millersville (21108): 1,081 (1177)
- Naval Academy (21402): (214)
- North Beach (20714): 18 (203)
- Odenton (21113): 1,916 (2135)
- Owings (20736): 3 (429)
- Pasadena (21122): 4,338 (4813)
- Riva (21140): 155 (180)
- Severn (21144): 2,387 (2609)
- Severna Park (21146): 1,515 (1887)
- Shady Side (20764): 190 (212)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 56 (60)
- West River (20778): 91 (101)