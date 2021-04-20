Anne Arundel County vaccine allotment drops after J&J stoppage, officials say immunity goals could be pushed past May

Reduced vaccine supply due to issues with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will likely push the timeline a few weeks before achieving target immunity, health officials said Tuesday.
The county had hoped for population immunity by May, but weekly vaccine allotments have dropped from about 6,000 a week to 3,800 after issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First, manufacturing issues forced officials to trash millions of doses. Now the state has stopped using the vaccine following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Food and Drug Administration as officials investigate rare blood clots.
Anne Arundel County providers vaccinated more than 4,600 people between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the portion of the county population with at least one shot to nearly 37.2%.
“In terms of our progress, it will slow us down a little bit,” county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “It’s not going to derail our progress. But it just means it’s going to take maybe a few weeks longer to get to the population immunity target that we have.”
Ideally, 70 to 80% of eligible adults must be vaccinated to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic altogether, Kalyanaraman said. The county aimed to achieve this goal by the end of May if supply held steady. Pfizer and Moderna may increase production to make up for the loss, Kalyanaraman said, but that remains to be seen.
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 12 p.m.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is accepting appointments. A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Wednesday, but that is subject to change, County Executive Steuart Pittman said. People are encouraged to get an appointment to ensure a vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
The added inoculations mean 26.1% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated. There are 215,674 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 151,248 are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, more than 1,650,172 people are fully vaccinated. The state has administered almost 100% of the vaccines on hand.
Anne Arundel County residents can call (410) 222-0225 or (410) 222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment in the county or at the Navy stadium mass vaccination site. Operators will answer from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call (410) 222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.
COVID-19 cases
Anne Arundel County reported 77 new coronavirus cases and one new death Tuesday. Maryland reported 925 new cases and 19 new deaths.
The county case rate fell to 21.6 cases per 100,000 people, down slightly from 22.1 the day prior.
The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 41,463, and at least 572 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 437,584 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,406 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 7.12% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Monday is 5.40%.
The state reported 1,282 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 972 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 310 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations fell to 78 total patients, a decrease of five after cases rose sharply over the last few weeks. Twenty needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 73.8%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 82.5%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.