April 19: Anne Arundel vaccinates 6,300 in one day, bringing total with one shot to almost 35%

Anne Arundel County providers vaccinated more than 6,300 people between Sunday and Monday, bringing the portion of the county population with at least one shot to nearly 35%.
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 12 p.m.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is accepting appointments. Walk-ups will not be accepted for the first week. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
The added inoculations mean 23.8% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated. There are 202,458 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 141,257 are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, more than 1,621,036 people are fully vaccinated. The state has administered almost 100% of the vaccines on hand.
Anne Arundel County residents can call (410) 222-0225 or (410) 222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment in the county or at the Navy stadium mass vaccination site. Operators will answer from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call (410) 222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.
COVID-19 cases
Anne Arundel County reported 74 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Monday. Maryland reported 631 new cases and 11 new deaths.
The county case rose to 22.1 cases per 100,000 people, up slightly from 21.8 the day prior.
The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 41,386, and at least 571 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 436,659 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,387 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 7.12% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Monday is 5.39%.
The state reported 1,259 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 965 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 294 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations fell to 83 total patients, a decrease after cases rose sharply over the last few weeks. Fifteen needed intensive care.
Latest Coronavirus
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 70.9%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 81.1%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.