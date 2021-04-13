April 13: More than half of Anne Arundel residents eligible for COVID vaccine have received at least one dose

Anne Arundel County providers vaccinated more than 2,500 people over the last 24 hours. With the added vaccinations, more than half of the county’s adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
As of April 12, the county is vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to https://aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 12 p.m.
The mass vaccination site at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will open Thursday and accept appointments and walk-ups. To schedule an appointment, go to https://onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
The added inoculations mean 33.5% of Anne Arundel County residents have received one shot, and 22.4% are fully vaccinated. There are 324,092 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Together this means 55.9% have received at least one dose.
Statewide, more than 1,425,261 people are fully vaccinated. The state has administered almost 100% of the vaccines on hand.
Anne Arundel County residents can call (410) 222-0225 or (410) 222-0047 to schedule a free ride to a vaccination appointment. Operators will answer from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also use the Gold College Parkway bus route to reach the mass vaccination site for free. Residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability can call (410) 222-4222 to schedule a ride to a vaccine appointment. Rides are $5.
New cases
Anne Arundel County reported 98 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Monday. Maryland reported 1,084 new cases and 14 new deaths.
The county case rate continues to hold around 22 cases per 100,000 people.
The total number of confirmed infections since March 2020 is now 40,587, and at least 564 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 428,799 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,298 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 7.91% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 5.53%.
The state reported 1,243 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 968 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 275 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations reached 85 total patients, a decrease of one from Sunday. Thirteen needed intensive care.
Latest Coronavirus
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 70.9%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 81.1%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.