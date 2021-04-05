April 5: Nearly a third of Anne Arundel County residents are at least partially vaccinated

The Anne Arundel County Health Department vaccinated more than 3,000 people over the last 24 hours.
The county health department is now receiving 6,000 vaccines a week, a function of increased supply from the federal government, said state health spokesman Charlie Gischlar.
The added inoculations mean nearly 30% of Anne Arundel County residents have received one shot, and 18.1% are fully vaccinated. There are 277,585 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Statewide, more than 1,123,257 people are fully vaccinated. The state has administered roughly 98% of the vaccines on hand and plans to open six more mass vaccination sites within the next month.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday every Marylander age 16 and older will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites, beginning Tuesday.
All providers in the state will be required to allow vaccinations to all Marylanders beginning on April 12, Hogan said.
“We are literally in a race between the vaccines and these new highly transmissible variants,” Hogan said during a press conference Monday. Hogan encouraged everyone to get a vaccine as soon as they can.
The county is now vaccinating people in Phase 2B, which includes Maryland residents age 16 or older with an underlying health condition that makes COVID-19 infection riskier. Phase 2C, which includes everyone 55 and older as well as essential workers, will begin on April 13.
The county will continue vaccinating people covered under all previous phases, including everyone older than 60 and various essential workers.
Everyone not covered in a previous category will be eligible for the vaccine on April 27.
New cases
Anne Arundel County reported 95 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Monday. Maryland reported 859 new cases and 12 new deaths.
The county case rate stayed flat at 22.4 cases per 100,000 people.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 39,578, and at least 557 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 418,188 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,177 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 7.06% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Monday is 5.79%.
The state reported 1,165 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 905 patients require acute care beds, and another 260 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations reached 70 total patients, a significant increase from last week and the highest number of COVID-19 patients recorded since February. Eleven needed intensive care.
Latest Coronavirus
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 74.3%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 80.3%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.