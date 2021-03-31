March 31: About 27% of residents vaccinated as COVID case rate remains high

The Anne Arundel County Health Department vaccinated nearly 4,000 people over the last 24 hours as COVID-19 vaccine production ramps up nationwide.
The added inoculations mean 27.2% of Anne Arundel County residents have received one shot, and 15.6% are fully vaccinated. There are 247,995 residents total who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Statewide, more than 969,451 people are fully vaccinated. The state has administered roughly 99% of the vaccines on hand.
The county is now vaccinating people in Phase 2B, which includes people aged 16 and older who have disabilities or underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
The county will continue vaccinating people covered under all previous phases, including everyone older than 60 and various types of essential workers.
Phase 2C, which includes everyone 55 and older as well as essential workers, will begin on April 13.
Everyone not covered in a previous category will be eligible for the vaccine on April 27.
New cases
Anne Arundel County reported 118 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Wednesday. Maryland reported 1,366 new cases and 12 new deaths.
The county case rate fell to 21.8 cases per 100,000 people from 22.1 the day prior.
The total number of confirmed infections since last March is now 38,894, and at least 552 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 411,344 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,101 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 6.4% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 5.3%.
The state reported 1,030 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 786 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 244 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations reached 45 total patients, a decrease from Tuesday. Twelve needed intensive care.
Latest Coronavirus
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 74.3%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 80.3%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.