March 30: Another 2,225 Anne Arundel residents vaccinated against COVID, county adds 105 more coronavirus cases

Another 2,225 Anne Arundel County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, according to county vaccine data.
The added inoculations mean 26.7% of the population have received their first doses, and 15.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated. A total of 243,322 people have received either a first dose or completed their vaccine regimen.
Statewide, more than 938,000 people are fully vaccinated. The state plans to open six more mass vaccination sites within the next month, including one at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
The county and state are now vaccinating people in Phase 2B, starting today. This phase includes Maryland residents ages 16 or older with an underlying health condition that makes COVID-19 infection riskier. Phase 2C, which includes everyone 55 and older as well as essential workers, will begin on April 13.
Everyone not covered in a previous category will be eligible for the vaccine on April 27.
New cases
Anne Arundel County reported 105 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Thursday. Maryland reported 903 new cases and 13 new deaths.
The county case rate rose to 22.1 cases per 100,000 people from 21.5 the day prior, according to county health data.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 38,776 and at least 550 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 409,978 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 8,088 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 6.63% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 5.24%.
The state reported 1,029 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations reached 48 total patients, a slight reduction from 51 on Monday. Ten people were in the ICU.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 75.2%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 80.6%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.