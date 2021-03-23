Anne Arundel to get 4,000 additional COVID vaccines over the next month, with more on the way

The Anne Arundel County health department is slated to receive more than 4,000 additional vaccines over the next four weeks as vaccine production ramps up nationwide.
This week, the county health department received an additional 1,000 vaccines, bringing the total available through the five county-run vaccine clinics to 4,400. The state slated the county for another 4,400 vaccines each week through the week of April 12, according to a Maryland Department of Health bulletin.
The additional shots are first doses of the Moderna vaccine, but as pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson ramp up production nationwide, state officials have said localities should receive increased supply into the summer.
County Executive Steuart Pittman on Tuesday announced the county would be following the state schedule for moving into new vaccine phases.
The county is now vaccinating people in Phase 2A, which includes everyone age 60 or older. Phase 2B will begin March 30 and includes Maryland residents age 16 or older with an underlying health condition that makes COVID-19 infection riskier. Phase 2C, which includes everyone 55 and older as well as essential workers, will begin on April 13.
Everyone not covered in a previous category will be eligible for the vaccine on April 27.
The announcement comes as the Anne Arundel County case rate has risen over the last week, reaching 19.8 infections per 100,000 people Tuesday. There were 80 additional coronavirus cases, bringing total infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,879, but no additional deaths. The health department has reported 544 deaths from COVID-19 overall.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 68 people hospitalized at either Anne Arundel Medical Center or University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, up from 52 at the beginning of last week.
While acute care cases are up, intensive care unit cases requiring more serious medical attention have held steady around 10 to 15 cases. The county recorded 12 on Tuesday.
The hospital census has also risen. Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health show the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 70.9%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 80.8%. Both indicators are higher than the ideal occupancy level for county hospitals, but they are a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the county health officer, said the rate is rising because of loosened restrictions on retail, dining and other public activities that put the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations in close contact with one another. The demographics of those hospitalized are in the 50 to 59 range, he said, showing the county’s success in vaccinating older residents but the need for others to protect themselves.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated, the risks are still out there for you,” he said. “So, please, please, particularly if you haven’t been vaccinated, please limit your activity. It’s only a few more weeks or months at most.”
Over 35% of residents in the county have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
More than 1,721 additional Anne Arundel County residents received the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, bringing the total number of people with at least one dose to 210,026 and the total number of fully vaccinated residents to 77,285 — about 13.3% of the population.