March 22: Anne Arundel vaccinates 2,361 more residents, case rate on the rise

More than 2,361 additional Anne Arundel County residents received the coronavirus vaccine Monday, bringing the total number of people with at least one dose to 131,213 and the total number of fully vaccinated residents to 76,431 — about 13.2% of the population.
Monday, Anne Arundel County continued vaccinating groups in Phase 1C, which currently includes all residents age 65 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A and 1B groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, are also continuing. Residents are receiving either the two-shot sequence of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson depending on availability.
Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter said that more than a quarter of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Across Maryland, more than 1,425,767 residents have received a first shot, 733,840 received the second dose, and 56,773 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Maryland is currently in Phase 2A. To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
New cases
Anne Arundel County reported 77 coronavirus infections and no new deaths Monday, despite a rising case rate. Hospitalizations are also on the rise.
Across the state, at least 400,705 infections have been recorded since last March, and at least 7,999 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 5.91% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Monday is 4.37%.
The state reported 866 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 14 patients over Sunday. About 661 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 205 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, at least 68 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including four new patients over Sunday. Fourteen needed intensive care.
Latest Coronavirus
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 68.8%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 79.2%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.