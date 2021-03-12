March 12: Anne Arundel adds 115 coronavirus cases, one new death

Anne Arundel County reported 115 new coronavirus cases and one new death Friday. Maryland reported 990 new cases and 16 new deaths.
The county case rate ticked up slightly to 15.3 cases per 100,000 people.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 36,770, and at least 538 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 391,480 infections have been recorded since March, and at least 7,848 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 4.71% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Friday is 3.61%.
The state reported 765 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 570 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 195 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations are down slightly from Thursday. The county reported 47 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday. Twelve needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 73.7%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 79.3%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Vaccinations
Friday, Anne Arundel County continued vaccinating groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, are also continuing.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
More than 162,533 residents have received either a first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the county health department.
Across Maryland, more than 1,781,370 residents have received a first or second shot, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Maryland administered roughly 84% of its doses.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 2,198 (2727)
- Annapolis (21403): 2,156 (2404)
- Annapolis (21405): 37 (47)
- Annapolis (21409): 881 (1059)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 2 (32)
- Arnold (21012): 942 (1174)
- Brooklyn (21225): 789 (2222)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 102 (126)
- Crofton (21114): 1,060 (1383)
- Crownsville (21032): 422 (595)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 200 (425)
- Davidsonville (21035): 336 (422)
- Deale (20751): 94 (106)
- Dunkirk (20754): 24 (316)
- Edgewater (21037): 940 (1218)
- Fort Meade (20755): (315)
- Friendship (20758): 31 (37)
- Galesville (20765): 25 (30)
- Gambrills (21054): 563 (739)
- Gibson Island (21056): 7 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 2,179 (2694)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 3,461 (3950)
- Hanover (21076): 1,031 (1466)
- Harmans (21077): 18 (17)
- Harwood (20776): 133(153)
- Jessup (20794): 234 (1808)
- Laurel (20724): 1,296 (1455)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 545 (653)
- Lothian (20711): 399 (471)
- Millersville (21108): 908 (1042)
- Naval Academy (21402): (167)
- North Beach (20714): 13 (188)
- Odenton (21113): 1,595 (1858)
- Owings (20736): 1 (377)
- Pasadena (21122): 3,466 (4149)
- Riva (21140): 128 (159)
- Severn (21144): 1,905 (2273)
- Severna Park (21146): 1,245 (1694)
- Shady Side (20764): 162 (188)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 41 (53)
- West River (20778): 74 (87)