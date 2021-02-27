Feb. 27: Anne Arundel adds 94 coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Anne Arundel County reported 94 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Saturday. Maryland reported 836 new cases and 18 new deaths.
The county case rate is 13.9 cases per 100,000 people.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 35,604, and at least 522 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 381,272 infections have been recorded since March, and at least 7,674 Marylanders have died of the virus.
About 4.54% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Saturday is 3.43%.
The state reported 892 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 670 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 222 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations are declining. The county reported 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. Seven needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 78.1%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 81.9%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Vaccinations
The vaccination effort across the state is underway.
Saturday, Anne Arundel County continued vaccinating groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, are also continuing.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
More than 73,436 residents have received their first shot, and at least 38,005 residents have received their second shot, according to the county health department.
Across Maryland, more than 1,269,818 residents have received a first or second shot, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Maryland administered roughly 81% of its doses.
ZIP Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Saturday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 2,121 (2670)
- Annapolis (21403): 2,083 (2365)
- Annapolis (21405): 35 (46)
- Annapolis (21409): 839 (1027)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (31)
- Arnold (21012): 900 (1137)
- Brooklyn (21225): 742 (2153)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 93 (121)
- Crofton (21114): 1,003 (1316)
- Crownsville (21032): 392 (577)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 191 (405)
- Davidsonville (21035): 331 (404)
- Deale (20751): 82 (106)
- Dunkirk (20754): 21 (312)
- Edgewater (21037): 897 (1170)
- Fort Meade (20755): (305)
- Friendship (20758): 30 (34)
- Galesville (20765): 22 (28)
- Gambrills (21054): 541 (719)
- Gibson Island (21056): 7 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 2,104 (2614)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 3,305 (3860)
- Hanover (21076): 992 (1435)
- Harmans (21077): 18 (17)
- Harwood (20776): 130(148)
- Jessup (20794): 223 (1769)
- Laurel (20724): 1,247 (1425)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 514 (634)
- Lothian (20711): 387 (461)
- Millersville (21108): 868 (1020)
- Naval Academy (21402): (146)
- North Beach (20714): 12 (183)
- Odenton (21113): 1,509 (1808)
- Owings (20736): 0 (372)
- Pasadena (21122): 3,292 (4005)
- Riva (21140): 124 (154)
- Severn (21144): 1,822 (2192)
- Severna Park (21146): 1,185 (1658)
- Shady Side (20764): 151 (186)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 40 (53)
- West River (20778): 72 (84)