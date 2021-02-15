Feb. 15: Anne Arundel adds 56 coronavirus cases, five new deaths

Anne Arundel County reported 56 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths Monday. Maryland reported 722 new cases and 26 new deaths.
The county case rate continued to drop as of Friday, reaching 17.6 infections per 100,000 people.
Fewer people are testing positive for the virus, about 6.83% down from more than 11% at the end of last year. But fewer people are getting tested, less than 3% of county residents last week, a worrisome trend that hinders the county’s ability to react effectively and stifle infections while administering the vaccine. Statewide positivity Monday was 4.53%.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 34,602, and at least 494 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 371,705 infections have been recorded since March, and at least 7,400 Marylanders have died of the virus.
The state reported 1,113 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 828 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 285 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations have decreased, but the population of patients with COVID-19 fluctuated over the last two weeks, bouncing up and down after a steady downward trend during the two weeks prior. The county reported 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. Nineteen needed intensive care.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 83.6%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 82.4%. The county hospitals are less full than they have been, but are still treating more patients than the 70% capacity ideal.
The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Vaccinations
The vaccination effort across the state is underway.
Tuesday, Anne Arundel County continued vaccinating groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents aged 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, are also continuing.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
More than 50,663 residents have received their first shot, and at least 19,936 residents have received their second shot, according to the county health department.
Across Maryland, more than 893,860 residents have received a first or second shot, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
As of Monday, Maryland administered roughly 71% of its doses.
Data showing the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County was not updated Monday.