Feb. 13: Anne Arundel County adds 100 coronavirus cases, no deaths

Anne Arundel County reported 100 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Saturday. Maryland reported 1,159 new cases and 32 new deaths.
The county case rate continues to fall from mid-January highs. Friday, the county reported 19.1 infections per 100,000 people.
The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
Fewer people are testing positive for the virus as well, about 7% down from more than 11% at the end of last year. But fewer people are getting tested, less than 3% of county residents this week, a worrisome trend that hinders the county’s ability to react effectively and stifle infections while administering the vaccine. Statewide positivity dropped slightly Saturday was 4.76%.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 34,448, and at least 488 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 370,136 infections have been recorded since March, and at least 7,356 Marylanders have died of the virus.
The state reported 1,192 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 876 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 316 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations rose slightly as 11 more people required hospital care since Friday. The county reported 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday. Twenty needed intensive care.
The county hospitals are less full than they have been, at 82.4% acute care and 83.6% intensive care occupancy, but still treating more patients than the 70% capacity ideal. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Vaccinations
The vaccination effort continues across the state.
Wednesday, Anne Arundel County continued vaccinating groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups — mainly health care workers and first responders — are also continuing.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
More than 70,599 residents have received their first shot, and at least 19,936 residents have received their second shot, according to the county health department.
The state achieved a milestone Friday, with 10% of its population having received preliminary immunizations. Both approved vaccines require two doses to protect against severe illness.
Across Maryland, more than 857,008 residents have received a first or second shot as of Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Anne Arundel County does not update coronavirus cases by ZIP on Saturday.