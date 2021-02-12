Feb. 12: Anne Arundel adds 132 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Anne Arundel County reported 132 new coronavirus cases and one new death Friday. Maryland reported 1,112 new cases and 36 new deaths.
The county case rate continues to fall from mid-January highs. Friday, the county reported 19.5 infections per 100,000 people.
Fewer people are testing positive for the virus, about 7% down from more than 11% at the end of last year. But fewer people are getting tested, less than 3% of county residents this week, a worrisome trend that hinders the county’s ability to react effectively and stifle infections while administering the vaccine. Statewide positivity Friday was 4.87%.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 34,348, and at least 488 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 368,977 infections have been recorded since March, and at least 7,324 Marylanders have died of the virus.
The state reported 1,225 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 899 of those patients require acute care beds, and another 326 are receiving more serious care.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations continue to decline. The county reported 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday. Nineteen needed intensive care.
The county hospitals are less full than they have been, at 82.4% acute care and 83.6% intensive care occupancy, but still treating more patients than the 70% capacity ideal. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Statewide, about 79% of inpatient beds are full, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Patients with or suspected to have COVID-19 occupy about 16% of those beds.
Vaccinations
The vaccination effort across the state is underway.
Tuesday, Anne Arundel County continued vaccinating groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups — mainly health care workers and first responders — are also continuing.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
More than 49,642 residents have received their first shot, and at least 18,382 residents have received their second shot, according to the county health department.
Across Maryland, more than 818,478 residents have received a first or second shot, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
As of Friday, Maryland administered roughly 65% of its doses.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,928 (2600)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,880 (2318)
- Annapolis (21405): 28 (46)
- Annapolis (21409): 728 (993)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (28)
- Arnold (21012): 818 (1109)
- Brooklyn (21225): 676 (2084)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 83 (117)
- Crofton (21114): 920 (1263)
- Crownsville (21032): 341 (562)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 174 (398)
- Davidsonville (21035): 295 (394)
- Deale (20751): 75 (99)
- Dunkirk (20754): 19 (310)
- Edgewater (21037): 785 (1131)
- Fort Meade (20755): (292)
- Friendship (20758): 29 (33)
- Galesville (20765): 17 (27)
- Gambrills (21054): 500 (698)
- Gibson Island (21056): 7 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,945 (2523)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 3,045 (3713)
- Hanover (21076): 889 (1382)
- Harmans (21077): 16 (17)
- Harwood (20776): 118(142)
- Jessup (20794): 189 (1689)
- Laurel (20724): 1,154 (1396)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 471 (619)
- Lothian (20711): 325 (438)
- Millersville (21108): 800 (994)
- Naval Academy (21402): (135)
- North Beach (20714): 8 (181)
- Odenton (21113): 1,377 (1749)
- Owings (20736): 0 (363)
- Pasadena (21122): 3,010 (3888)
- Riva (21140): 111 (150)
- Severn (21144): 1,668 (2086)
- Severna Park (21146): 1,099 (1599)
- Shady Side (20764): 128 (178)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 34 (45)
- West River (20778): 64 (77)