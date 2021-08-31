Anne Arundel County averages 104 new coronavirus cases a day over past week

Anne Arundel County reported an average of 104 new coronavirus cases a day over the past seven days, according to county health department data. After a steep decline in cases this spring and summer, the more contagious delta variant continues to push the county’s case rate to a level last reached in April.
Four people infected with COVID-19 died last week compared to six deaths the week ending on Aug. 22. In the past four weeks, 13 people have died, with residents age 49 and under accounting for 33% of new deaths. Residents age 60 and above account for 50% of new deaths.
After a slight dip in cases over the weekend, the county case rate is now 17.9 cases per 100,000 people. Areas with a case rate above 14 cases per 100,000 people are considered high risk for transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines in July recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high risk of infection.
Anne Arundel County has a population of about 579,000 residents and is currently considered an area with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.
As cases spread throughout the state and county, hospitalization rates increase. On Sunday, Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center reported 56 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 care between the two hospitals. Of those patients, 14 people require intensive care. The week prior, 55 COVID-19 were admitted between the two hospitals and eight patients required intensive care.
Statewide, 744 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 with 173 patients requiring intensive care. In Maryland, at least 497,000 infections have been recorded since March 2020, and at least 9,791 Marylanders have died of the virus. The total number of confirmed infections in Anne Arundel County since March is now 47,117 and at least 667 county residents have died. Fifteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
The Anne Arundel County Health Department vaccinated 403 county residents in the past 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 323,000 county residents are fully vaccinated, about 55.7% of the population, according to the county health department. Around 336,134 people have received at least one dose from the health department, about 58% of the population that’s received one out of two shots.
Statewide, more than 3,725,033 people are fully vaccinated. About 80% of the population 18 years old and older have received at least one dose in Maryland, according to the state health department.