Edgewater bag maker among first to win Maryland grant to make coronavirus protective gear

The red Valentine’s Day-themed shirt reads “XOXO, ya’ll.” It hangs next to a crop top smattered with shamrocks.
They are relics from a different time when loved ones could still hug and kiss without fear of sickening one another and St. Patrick’s Day parties were in full swing.
But then the coronavirus pandemic began to surge across Anne Arundel County, infecting more than 25,000 Marylanders as of Saturday and killing over 1,200. The custom printing that made up about half of the business at Marty’s Bag Works in Edgewater all but dried up, general manager Bryan Nagel said.
“Like every other small business, as soon as everything hit and everything was shut down, we were looking for resources and what was out there, obviously, with the concern of keeping our staff paid and staying in business,” Nagel said.
Nagel, and his wife Lisa Wheeler, who owns the shop, applied for funding through a grant program called Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund, administered by the Maryland Commerce Department. The $5 million program was meant to help local businesses pivot their operation to manufacturing personal protective gear, like masks, medical gowns and face shields — items in high demand and short supply across the country.
Companies across Maryland have made similar efforts to meet the demand for much-needed products during the pandemic, like five distilleries that began making hand sanitizer instead of spirits or Under Armour making masks and donating fanny packs to hospital workers.
After a five-week application and vetting process, Wheeler and Nagel were recently awarded $65,000 from the program, becoming the first Anne Arundel County business owners to receive funding.
“I said basically we can adapt our company to this and produce all this protective gear and help out the community and help out our staff at the same time,” Nagel said.
Now, instead of printing Valentine’s Day shirts, the company almost exclusively manufactures masks and medical gowns, Wheeler said. The back of the Edgewater shop is stuffed with materials to make PPEs. Sewing machines are now used to pump out facemasks. Tables are stacked with long spools of thin, white fabric that will soon become medical gowns.
Half of the grant money will be used to buy a computerized machine called a plotter that can be programmed to out gowns roughly eight times faster than Wheeler can manage by hand. The machine is currently being manufactured and will be delivered soon, Nagel said.
When it arrives, the machine will speed up production and cut down on human error, said Wheeler, who had been cutting the gowns by hand with the use of a pattern they developed in-house.
“What takes me eight hours will take me one hour,” she said.
Nagel has secured a contract with the Anne Arundel Health Department to produce 2,000 gowns per week which will eventually make their way to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, he said. About 500 gowns have already been completed and will be picked up on Monday.
Wheeler said they’ve sewn about 5,000 masks so far and the shop has the ability to produce face shields but they haven’t yet received any requests to make them.
The transition to cutting and sewing the PPE was in some ways surprisingly easy, Wheeler said, thanks in part to an experienced staff of a dozen or so workers with decades of experience between them.
“It kind of evolved naturally, we just responded to demand,” Nagel said.
The other half of the grant will be spent on materials. The couple recently acquired 3,500 yards of polypropylene fabric which will get the company through about 30 days of production, Nagel said, and they plan to keep making protective equipment well after the pandemic ends.
“If the demands there, we’re going to continue to produce it," he said. “Then hopefully, I think everybody’s mindset will be more to buy local and support local manufacturing.”
In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan commended businesses across the state that have transitioned to making personal protective equipment.
“Ramping up our supply of PPE is a critical building block in our state’s recovery plan, and we are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to secure these resources for our front line workers,” Hogan said. “I want to thank and commend the local businesses who have shifted their operations and increased production to help us save lives and flatten the curve.”
Commerce Department spokeswoman Karen Glenn Hood said the Edgewater business was one of 200 that applied for the grant. About $1.6 million of the fund has been awarded so and more applications are being processed, Glenn Hood said.
“While they don't traditionally produce PPE, they were able to tap into their existing expertise in sewing and production to quickly pivot their operation,” she said in a statement. “We are so proud of the many Maryland companies that are helping in this effort.”
While sewing 100 masks a day can be somewhat mundane, the fact that her shop can remain open has been a morale boost, Wheeler said. The shop is even planning to hire several seamstresses who can work remotely to help fill mask orders.
Latest Coronavirus
“We have no problem sending them the pattern and they can sew from home and ship them back,” she said. “We’re super lucky to be able to actually work and pay our staff and hire new people. You’ve kind of got to see the silver lining of the whole thing.”