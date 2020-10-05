Two Anne Arundel County Public Library system employees test positive for coronavirus

Two Anne Arundel County Public Library system employees, one who works at the Severna Park branch, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Monday.
The second employee who tested positive works at library headquarters, which is not a public facility.
Library officials said the library and its headquarters will remain open and that the health department determined contact tracing wasn’t required, according to a press release.
Library staff and customers have been following health and safety protocols including required mask usage; distancing of at least six feet; sneeze guards at points of interaction; limited numbers of customers in the building at one time and enhanced cleaning.