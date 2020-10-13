Maryland City at Russett Library closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Another Anne Arundel County Public Library employee has tested positive for coronavirus, the system’s fourth employee case this month.
The system announced Tuesday that it had another case, this time at Maryland City at Russett Library.
The staffer who tested positive was last in the building on Saturday and began experiencing symptoms while at work, according to the library system’s release.
The branch will close through Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution” for cleaning and employees to be tested.
This is the first time the system has closed a branch after a positive case.
Two employees tested positive at the Severna Park branch last week, along with a library headquarters employee.
In July, a library employee tested positive in Odenton and then in Glen Burnie. The system moved from limited indoor services to appointment only in August after library staff reported issues with customers refusing to wear masks and social distance.
The system’s policy requires all returned library materials be quarantined for six days. Library staff and customers have been following health and safety protocols including required mask usage; distancing of at least six feet; sneeze guards at points of interaction; limited numbers of customers in the building at one time and enhanced cleaning.