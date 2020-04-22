Del. Nic Kipke and other Anne Arundel lawmakers raise money for county food bank amid coronavirus pandemic

Maryland’s food banks and pantries are under extreme duress amid the coronavirus pandemic, that’s why several lawmakers banded together online to raise money for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.
Delegates Nic Kipke and Brian Chisholm along with County Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, and Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Pasadena, banded together to raise close to $10,000 to help the food bank. As of Monday they were only about $200 short of their goal.
The fundraising began April 10 and was at $9,821 on Monday. Kipke, R-Pasadena, said the lawmakers saw demand for food rise and wanted to help. The lawmakers all represent the northern parts of the county and Kipke serves as House Minority Leader.
“At this time we felt the food bank was as worthy of a cause we can find,” Chisholm, R-Severna Park, said. “There are a lot of people hurting right now and we want to help.”
The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is experiencing a tripling in demand, with some pantry locations even higher, but donations have dropped as people stay indoors under Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order and grocery stores struggle to keep food on shelves.
Food bank director Susan Thomas said pantries have averaged an increase of about 200% in collections, with some locations increasing by 550%. About 50% of visitors are also new clients, Thomas said.
But as demand increases, it is getting harder for the food bank to collect food with donations down 72%.
“There is tremendous need and the volunteers at the food bank are doing what they can to help others that are struggling," Kipke said. “The work they are doing is critical and incredible.”
Chisholm agreed with Kipke and the importance of volunteers during these times by saying, “People helping people has been very awesome to watch.”
While the fundraiser will help the food bank, it can only cover so many needs. People can also donate online or visit drop-off sites listed online at www.aafoodbank.org.
“It is going to be a consistent need. Those that are in need right now are probably going to stay in need because it doesn’t look like we are going to have a change in the economic downturn right now,” Chisholm said. “There is a ripple effect to all of this that hopefully, we come out of this, and I am confident that we will.”
Kipke said he believes people want to help out but don’t know where to start, so he wanted to make it as simple as possible for everyone who wants to help out.
“People in our area want to help out their neighbors and people care about their neighbors," Kipke said. “This is an easy way for people to take action, that puts food on the table of people in need.”
Efforts in other districts
Del. Sid Saab, R-Crownsville, has been donating masks and shields for healthcare providers in his district. Saab said he is asking residents to make masks and he will drop them off to different medical centers.
Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Crownsville, has been doing similar work in his community as well. Reilly worked with three different chamber of commerce’s to start blood drives in north county, Severna Park and Crofton. The Severna Park blood drive will take place Thursday and Crofton’s is scheduled for April 30.
Reilly also was able to secure 1,500 masks that he plans to distribute next week to people who need them.
“We are all doing what we can. We don’t have to do it all but we all should be doing something,” Reilly said.