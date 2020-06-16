House Minority Leader Nic Kipke’s grandfather dies of COVID-19 complications. Matthew Wallace 'Buzz’ Platt Jr. was 85.

Matthew Wallace “Buzz” Platt Jr. tested negative for the coronavirus before he was discharged from the hospital in early June.
He had been treated for unrelated ailments and was frail but ready to go home. When he was released, Del. Nic Kipke masked up and helped his grandfather get settled back into his Chestnut Hill Cove home. Days later, both were coughing.
Platt soon returned to the hospital where he was suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He died alone in the hospital Friday from complications of the virus. He was 85. The Pasadena delegate announced his grandfather’s death on social media.
“His body was tired-out,” Kipke said. “When he caught COVID-19, that certainly just took what he had left out of him.”
The coronavirus has infected more than 60,000 across the state, and killed nearly 3,000 since early March. Almost half of the residents who have died from the virus were over the age of 75, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
House Minority Leader Kipke said his grandfather was a “dedicated and dutiful” family man. He was married to Beatrice L. Platt for more than 60 years before she died in 2015, and together they had seven children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, including Kipke’s three young kids.
“His whole world revolved around his family,” Kipke said. “He was the type of father and grandfather whose first thought was always ‘How can I make the kids happy?’”
Kipke lived with Platt and his late wife, Beatrice, for several years when he was a child, and remained close to them throughout his life. Both were present and beaming with pride when Kipke was sworn into the Maryland House of Delegates in 2006. And though Platt was aging and ailing, Kipke said he still lit up with joy anytime he saw James, 5, Evelyn, 3, and Margaret, 1.
Though Kipke understands why hospitals cannot accept visitors, he said it was devastating his grandfather had to die in the hospital alone.
Now, the family of five is grieving as Kipke and his wife Susannah are recovering from a brief battle with the virus. As Platt returned to the hospital, the Kipkes locked down in their Pasadena home. He developed a cough, experienced shortness of breath, and then lost his sense of smell and taste entirely, to the point where “you can drink a cup of coffee and it’s like water," he said.
Luckily, the virus did not hit either parent hard enough to prevent them from chasing around their three young children, who never developed any symptoms and still have plenty of energy, Kipke said.
Their great-grandfather was heavily involved in recreational youth sports in Anne Arundel County for decades.
He played quarterback for football clubs in Baltimore, where he was born and raised, and then was involved with many other teams and leagues in Anne Arundel County throughout his life.
He was a co-founder of Anne Arundel County Youth Football Association in 1968, where he also served as the president until 1984. He served on the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board under Bob Paschal and James Lighthizer from 1975 to 1990. And as a coach, he led the Anne Arundel County Gridiron Club to 10 championships in 13 years.
Platt is also the namesake for an Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks sportsmanship award, which is given to a nominee from each youth football team every year on the day of the championship game. Chief of Athletics John Spinnenweber said Platt’s legacy is still very much alive in youth sports.
Platt also had a long career in managing construction projects for more than 40 years, including as vice president and controller of A.J. Ellis Construction Company.
Family and friends are invited to call at the family-owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM, according to an obituary. A graveside service and military honors will be held at noon Saturday at Meadowridge Memorial Park. The family will hold a memorial service to honor his life at a later date.