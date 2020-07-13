July 13: Anne Arundel County adds 48 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 4.63

Anne Arundel County had 48 coronavirus cases confirmed and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 418 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 5,562 confirmed cases and 202 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 818,993 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 11,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.63%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.25%.
Statewide, 386 people are currently hospitalized with 108 patients in the ICU and 278 patients in acute care.
